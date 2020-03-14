Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.86 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GM opened at $24.71 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

