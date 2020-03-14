Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.64 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

TMO stock opened at $300.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.22 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

