Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.62 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $248.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.98 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

