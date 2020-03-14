Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $27.17 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,808 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,616,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

