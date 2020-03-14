Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $27.20 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.02 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.