Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.73 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CMCSA traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. 66,240,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,274,475. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

