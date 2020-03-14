Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $60.69 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,511,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120,357. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

