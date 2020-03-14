Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $63.16 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $63,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AT&T by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

T stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 64,610,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,483,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

