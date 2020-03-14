Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 112,932 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 15,466,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,149. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

