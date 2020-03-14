Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 21,018 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,308 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

