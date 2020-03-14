Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,710 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 122,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.