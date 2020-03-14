Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,790 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 589,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.36.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $305.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.14 and a 200 day moving average of $279.30. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

