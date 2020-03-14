Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 81,082 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,082 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

