Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,334,060. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $216.09 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

