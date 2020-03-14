Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,335,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.