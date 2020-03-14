Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.87 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

