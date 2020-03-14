Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $103.44 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

