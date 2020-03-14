Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,372 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $313.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.23. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $384.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

