Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 29,525 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,525 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $21.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,302,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $230.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

