Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 31,675 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 31,675 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 6.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $12,628,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 452.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

