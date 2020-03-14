Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,386 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

