Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.