Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

