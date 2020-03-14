Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,068 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after buying an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of BSX opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.