Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

