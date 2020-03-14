Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

NOC opened at $314.50 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.33. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.