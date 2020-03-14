Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,850 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after purchasing an additional 345,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 201,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.39 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

