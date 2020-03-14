Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.09 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average is $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.98.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock worth $3,169,901. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

