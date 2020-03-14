Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,277 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,966 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

