Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 33,255 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $69.92 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

