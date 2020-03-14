Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $117,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5,313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $108.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. 8,780,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,672.00 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.