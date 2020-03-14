Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives News Sentiment Score of -2.33

Media coverage about Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Norwegian Cruise Line earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Norwegian Cruise Line’s score:

NCLH traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $11.10. 42,838,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

