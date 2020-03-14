NPCoin Price Reaches $0.0213 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. NPCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $5,496.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000761 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.