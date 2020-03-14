NWK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Paypal comprises approximately 3.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 833.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $13.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.15. 19,167,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

