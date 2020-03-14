NWK Group Inc. Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $10.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,912,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,989,983. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

