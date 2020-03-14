NWK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $352,079,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $108.39 on Friday, reaching $1,785.00. 8,780,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,986.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,672.00 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

