NWK Group Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. Zoetis accounts for about 2.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,899. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

