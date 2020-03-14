Nyzo Market Cap Hits $1.94 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Nyzo has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $74,221.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nyzo has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00003217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,218,595 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co.

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

