O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.73 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given O2Micro International an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

O2Micro International stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. O2Micro International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.78.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.