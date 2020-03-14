ODEM (ODE) Price Hits $0.0412 on Top Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. ODEM has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $884,473.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.02231113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112291 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

