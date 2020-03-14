Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,596 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

