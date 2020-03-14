Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicell worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,508.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,568. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

