OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OMV earned a daily sentiment score of 2.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OMV stock traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. OMV has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). OMV had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OMV will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMVJF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

