OneLedger Hits Market Capitalization of $903,045.27 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $903,045.27 and $152,100.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00054584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.03 or 0.04542141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00037552 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,575,262 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Bilaxy, UEX, Kucoin, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.