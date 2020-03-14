Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Open Text worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Open Text stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

