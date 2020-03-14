Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Orange by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.