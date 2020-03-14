Ormeus Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,925.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $441,149.44 and $2,925.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bibox, Coinbe and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Coinbe, Bibox, Livecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.