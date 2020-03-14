Ouroboros Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002534 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $34,306.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.02237179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00194766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00041023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 17,138,686 coins and its circulating supply is 9,584,030 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

