Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $3.09 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $753.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

