Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

PHX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

